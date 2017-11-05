Calendar » Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans

November 5, 2017 from 2 pm - 4 pm

Celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship of photographer and cinematographer Karl Struss with F. W. Murnau's 1927 masterpiece film. Professor Charles Wolfe of UCSB’s Film and Media Studies Department introduces this exquisitely photographed tale of faltering love and redemption, for which Struss won an Academy Award for Best Cinematography in 1929. Produced by William Fox, Sunrise was also honored by the Academy for its Unique and Artistic Quality of Production, the only occasion in which this prize has been awarded in the history of the Oscars. A Q&A led by Professor Wolfe follows the screening. (95 min.)

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net