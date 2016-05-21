Calendar » Sunset Soiree

May 21, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Come spend a delightful early summer evening in the magical, famed gardens of El Mirador Estate in Montecito—made possible through the generosity of owner, Tita Lanning—to help foster the dreams and abilities of 59 exceptional people who live and learn at Hillside House.

Travel with us through France as we taste an array of French wines paired with delicious French foods. John Tilson, wine enthusiast, will guide us through a delightful journey during which he will not only educate but also inspire you. Our silent auction will be filled with amazing gifts and our raffle is to not be missed! We hope to see you all there!