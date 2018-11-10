Saturday, November 10 , 2018, 1:39 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

SUPAK’A - Sharing Chumash Culture

November 10, 2018 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
Come join a celebration of Chumash culture and participate in an event that showcases the diversity of the Chumash tribes, the revitalization efforts of the Chumash communities, and the rich traditions of the indigenous peoples of this region.
Activities include singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving, crafts, games, and much more!

Free admission.

 

