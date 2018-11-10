Calendar » SUPAK’A - Sharing Chumash Culture

November 10, 2018 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Come join a celebration of Chumash culture and participate in an event that showcases the diversity of the Chumash tribes, the revitalization efforts of the Chumash communities, and the rich traditions of the indigenous peoples of this region.

Activities include singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving, crafts, games, and much more!

Free admission.