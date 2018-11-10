SUPAK’A - Sharing Chumash Culture
November 10, 2018 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
Come join a celebration of Chumash culture and participate in an event that showcases the diversity of the Chumash tribes, the revitalization efforts of the Chumash communities, and the rich traditions of the indigenous peoples of this region.
Activities include singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving, crafts, games, and much more!
Free admission.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians
- Starts: November 10, 2018 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: https://sbnature.org/visit/calendar/1978/supaka-sharing-chumash-culture
- Sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians