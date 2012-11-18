Calendar » Super Sunday Phonathon and Global Day of Jewish Learning

November 18, 2012 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Our biggest fundraising day. Volunteer to call people to raise money for essential social programs including youth scholarships, senior services, and counseling, all serving the local community. Volunteers will be provided with food, fantastic prizes, and community service credit. PJ Library/Young Family Program: 10:30 - 11:30 am, stories and activities on the theme of gratitude Discussion with Rabbi Steve Cohen: 2:30 - 3:30 pm, What is “Shema”? What does it mean to listen, hear, or witness?