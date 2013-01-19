Calendar » Supernatural Tales of Chosen People

January 19, 2013 from 2:30pm

This is an exploration of familiar religious images, stories, and ideas as essentially mythological in nature. Dr. Young will draw on his work with Joseph Campbell to expose the roots of beliefs, rituals, and stories. We will discuss the sources and meanings of such themes as the promised land, the journey through the desert, pilgrimage, and the belly of the whale. Come hear surprising Humanist views of the stories behind the stories.