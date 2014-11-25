Calendar » Surf-fur Brave the Elements Tour to Benefit Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society

November 25, 2014 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Join the Surf-fur Wottermen Tribe this Holiday Season and Plunge the Pacific to benefit Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ocean Futures Society!

Pre-party, prize wheel, discounts, and lunch from 11 AM to 2 PM at Ocean Sports Scuba and Freediving at 117 S H St in Lompoc, California.



Catch the Sunset and plunge Refugio State Beach with us at 4:00 PM! Don't worry, we will have tea and Surf-fur demos after you get out of the water to warm you up!



R.S.V.P by donating $15 in advance at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/surf-furs-pacific-polar-plunge-in-santa-barbara-tickets-13742928469?aff=eorg



If you do not R.S.V.P., please bring a suggested donation of $20 in the form of a check written out to Ocean Futures Society.



We encourage any and all donations. As a gift to you we will give you a coupon for $20 off a Surf-fur Waterparka (valid for two weeks at Ocean Sports Scuba and Freediving)!



This event is not so much about jumping in the water in your bathing suit, but about jumping in support of the Ocean Futures Society's mission to heighten the awareness of our changing oceans.



Our hope is we can engage more people to care about ocean conservation and live a more sustainable lifestyle that will better protect our water planet for future generations. Save your Oceans, Save yourself!



Event is a part of Surf-fur's Brave the Elements Tour. Our next stop will beMonterey, California on December 12th.