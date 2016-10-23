Calendar » Surf Fest and Swap Meet

October 23, 2016 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

On Sunday, October 23, from 10am -3pm, SBCC Women’s Basketball Program will be hosting the Eighth Annual “Surf Fest and Swap Meet” in the SBCC parking lot across from Leadbetter Beach. This is a FUNdraising event for the Women’s Basketball team. Besides the various surfboards for sale and viewing, commercial and individual vendors will be selling new and used products including surf and skate gear, jewelry, clothing, skin care products, unique arts and crafts and much more. Free entertainment throughout the day, skateboard demos and a balance competition are all part of the fun. A raffle will be held every hour with great prizes. The event is FREE for Buyers and Browser! Email [email protected] or visit us on facebook: www.facebook.com/SurfFest for more information about being a vendor.