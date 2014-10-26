Calendar » Surf Fest & Swap Meet

October 26, 2014 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

The Seventh Annual Santa Barbara City College SURF FEST & SWAP MEET will be held on Sunday, October 26 , from 10:00am – 3:00pm, at the SBCC parking lot across from Leadbetter Beach. Come and check out the clothing, jewelry, unique artwork, new and used surf and skate boards, wetsuits, etc, or come to just spend time with friends. Commercial and Individual Vendors alike are welcome to participate - preregistration is required. There will be a raffle with great prizes as well as a balance competition, live entertainment and other fun activities for the whole family. All proceeds benefit SBCC Women’s Basketball. The event is FREE for BUYERS and BROWSERS! For more info email [email protected] or call 805.680.8039.