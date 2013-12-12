Calendar » Surface Tension Art Exhibit Opening Reception

December 12, 2013 from 7:00pm

Surface Tension Art Exhibit Opening Reception

by Pamela Zwehl-Burke

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, December 12, 2013 at 7 pm

What: Large-scale oilstick painting-drawings reference the surface of the natural world.

Cost: Free

Please RSVP: (805) 962-8404 x115

Pamela’s exhibit will be enlarged excerpts depicting ocean, pond, forest, garden and field, organized to show the push-and-pull, the dynamic tension in nature and in designed compositions. Organic and somewhat abstract, most are made to be viewed in any of the four orientations. Many of the images connect water, sky, fauna and flora.

Forever interested in what the natural world means, Pamela Zwehl-Burke has spent many years looking, to encode and decode visual matters. She learned (at the Hochschule fuer bildende Kuenste, Kassel and Staatliches Seminar, Goettingen (both Germany), California State University, Northridge and the University of Southern California) and then taught (at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and Santa Barbara City College) drawing, figure drawing, printmaking, design and artists' books.

Her work manifests in a variety of scale, format and material, but the intention and subject is for the most part commonplace visual experience, re-seen and re-excerpted: animal, vegetable, mineral, and their "stories". Seeing is as much the subject as the seen. She lives with partner Harold McHugh and many animals in Santa Ynez. Interactions with two daughters and their daughters, friends, as well as the beloved extended family, richen her life.