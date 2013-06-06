Calendar » Surfing Life’s Difficulties

June 6, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

The day-to-day difficulties we encounter give rise to frustration, stress or feeling overwhelmed. By responding to challenges skillfully, with acceptance, creativity, and wisdom, our problems become powerful spiritual fuel. Join American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo to hear about Buddha's teachings on transforming adverse conditions into the path, and learn to surf the big waves of daily life. The class combines short teachings with practical meditations. Everyone is welcome!