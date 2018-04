Calendar » “Surf’s Up for Kids” Dinner & Auction

April 26, 2014 from 5:30 pm

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is hosting it's 2014 dinner and auction gala "Surf's Up for Kids" on Saturday, April 26th, 5:30pm at Fess Parker's Double Tree Resort. The auction will be emceed by Honorary Chair, Shaun Tomson, former world champion surfer! Thank you to our sponsors, Lyons Family Foundation and Montecito Bank & Trust. For tickets and information, please contact Monique Littlejohn at 805-962-2382 or visit www.boysgirls.org.