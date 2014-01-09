Surprised by Shakespeare: Pop-Up Performances
January 9, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Inspired by Delacroix’s Hamlet suite, SBMA offers an evening of pop-up performances of serious, comic, spoken, sung, poetic, contemporary, and traditional riffs on the enigmatic “Prince of Denmark.” Directed and choreographed by Mitchell Thomas and Michael Bernard
Museum galleries
Free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: January 9, 2014 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net