Surprised by Shakespeare: Pop-Up Performances

January 9, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Inspired by Delacroix’s Hamlet suite, SBMA offers an evening of pop-up performances of serious, comic, spoken, sung, poetic, contemporary, and traditional riffs on the enigmatic “Prince of Denmark.” Directed and choreographed by Mitchell Thomas and Michael Bernard
Museum galleries
Free

 

