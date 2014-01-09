Calendar » Surprised by Shakespeare: Pop-Up Performances

January 9, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Inspired by Delacroix’s Hamlet suite, SBMA offers an evening of pop-up performances of serious, comic, spoken, sung, poetic, contemporary, and traditional riffs on the enigmatic “Prince of Denmark.” Directed and choreographed by Mitchell Thomas and Michael Bernard

Museum galleries

Free