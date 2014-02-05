Calendar » Survivors of Suicide Hospice of Santa Barbara

February 5, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a support group for those grieving the death of a loved one by suicide. Facilitated by Mary Ransom, MFT in this group, members will share their grief and develop strategies for coping with their loss.

Date: This ongoing group will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month beginning February 2014

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103

Cost: Free

To register, please call (805) 563-8820 ext. 110. For more information, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.