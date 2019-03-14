Calendar » Susan Orlean in conversation with Pico Iyer

March 14, 2019 from 7:3opm

“The best writers make you care about something you never noticed before. Susan Orlean is a perfect example.” The New York Daily News



From the everyday to the outlandish, bestselling author Susan Orlean has an eye for the moving, the hilarious and the surprising. Considered “a national treasure” (The Washington Post), she is the author of The Orchid Thief, which inspired the Academy Award-winning film Adaptation, and Rin Tin Tin, which tells the remarkable story of how an orphaned puppy became one of the best-paid actors in Hollywood. Her latest work is The Library Book, a quest to solve a notorious cold case: Who set fire to the Los Angeles Public Library in 1986, destroying 400,000 books. Join Orlean for a conversation marked by the same wit and humanity that make her one of America’s freshest literary treasures.



Books by both authors will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Chaucer's

$20-$35 General Public, $10 UCSB Students with valid ID.

Call the Arts & Lectures ticket office at (805) 893-3535 for your tickets!