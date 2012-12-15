Calendar » SusannahO’ Trunk Show

December 15, 2012 from 12 noon - 5pm

Susannah Lewis-O’Dea learned to knit from her mother at the age of 10. After years of designing her own patterns and machine knit training, she eventually became the Lizwear knitwear designed at Liz Claiborne in New York. After moving to Summerland years later, she has not stopped knitting and is pleased to share her own line of knitted products under the SusannahO’ label. Museum Store