Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Sushi Cruise

October 20, 2013 from 4:30pm - 7:00pm

Where: Sea Landing, 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, California
When: Sunday, October 20, 2013 at 5 pm (boarding at 4:30)
What: Sushi, wine, and live music aboard the Condor Express
Cost: $100 per person, $150 per couple
Register at www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

Help support Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s exhibits and educational programs.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Condor Express
  • Starts: October 20, 2013 4:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Location: Sea Landing
  • Website: http://www.sbmm.org
  • Sponsors: Condor Express
 
 
 