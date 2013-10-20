Sushi Cruise
October 20, 2013 from 4:30pm - 7:00pm
Where: Sea Landing, 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, California
When: Sunday, October 20, 2013 at 5 pm (boarding at 4:30)
What: Sushi, wine, and live music aboard the Condor Express
Cost: $100 per person, $150 per couple
Register at www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115
Help support Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s exhibits and educational programs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Condor Express
- Starts: October 20, 2013 4:30pm - 7:00pm
- Location: Sea Landing
- Website: http://www.sbmm.org
- Sponsors: Condor Express