Calendar » Sushi, Sake & Sumo Sukkot Party

September 21, 2013 from 7:30pm - 10:30pm

Jewish Federation's Young Adult Division (YAD) kickoff to the New Year!

$5 suggested donation

Roll your own sushi under the Sukkah, prize drawing - win a Sake Bomb with a local Jewish Celebrity, and more. Sumo wrestle your friends!

For young adults 20s and 30s.

Feel free to join us last minute, or you can RSVP online, or contact Mike Witt at 957-1115 x113.

