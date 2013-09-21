Sushi, Sake & Sumo Sukkot Party
September 21, 2013 from 7:30pm - 10:30pm
Jewish Federation's Young Adult Division (YAD) kickoff to the New Year!
$5 suggested donation
Roll your own sushi under the Sukkah, prize drawing - win a Sake Bomb with a local Jewish Celebrity, and more. Sumo wrestle your friends!
For young adults 20s and 30s.
Feel free to join us last minute, or you can RSVP online, or contact Mike Witt at 957-1115 x113.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Location: Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St., SB 93101
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/yad.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara