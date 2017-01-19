Calendar » SUSTAINABLE CHANGE ALLIANCE/IMPACT INVESTOR GROUP MEETING

January 19, 2017 from 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

DO GOOD AND MAKE MONEY! Join us for our 2017 kickoff meeting to find out how. Presentations will include: Michael Smith, Interim Chair of Shared Mission, on Santa Barbara becoming a national model for impact investing in a community; and two exciting early stage impact investing opportunities: John Schinder, CEO of GoBeyond Food and Jeanne David, CEO of Outer Aisle Gourmet. Also learn an overview of the field and our plans with local foundations. And find out how to become a Santa Barbara community Affiliate member of TONICC (an international association of impact investors) at a reduced rate!

Join us and invite a friend..... or two!

More information at: www.sustainablechangealliance.org

RSVP at [email protected]