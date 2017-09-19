Calendar » Sustainable Change Alliance Impact Investor Group Meeting

September 19, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Sustainable Change Alliance Impact Investor Group Meeting.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Orfalea Foundation Downtown Center, 1221 Chapala Street.

Do Good and Make Money. Make Santa Barbara an even better place.

Discover socially conscious investing with world class speakers on the Healthcare Industry and Impact Investing Opportunities including leading expert Ron Werft, President & CEO, Cottage Health and presentations by Active Life Scientfic, Inc. and by Milo Sensors.

Our meeting will be engaging, participatory, and exiting with a major opportunity to advance your learning about impact investing.

Join us and invite a friend . . . or two!

RSVP at

[email protected]

Price: This event is Free, although membership in Sustainable Change Alliance is strongly encouraged to allow future programs such as these to be produced.