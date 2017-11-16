Sustainable Change Alliance Impact Investor Group Meeting
November 16, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
This meeting will focus on Breaking the Cycle of Poverty with presentations and panel discussion by Ravinder Karwal, CEO of HonestFi, Ian Bentley, Co-Founder of Parker Clay, and Elizabeth Scharpf, CEO of SHE: Sustainable Health Enterprises. The meeting is FREE. Please RSVP to [email protected]
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sustainable Change Alliance
- Starts: November 16, 2017 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Impact Hub Santa Barbara Funk Zone, 10 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sustainablechangealliance.org/Events/
