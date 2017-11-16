Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Sustainable Change Alliance Impact Investor Group Meeting

November 16, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

This meeting will focus on Breaking the Cycle of Poverty with presentations and panel discussion by Ravinder Karwal, CEO of HonestFi, Ian Bentley, Co-Founder of Parker Clay, and Elizabeth Scharpf, CEO of SHE: Sustainable Health Enterprises. The meeting is FREE.  Please RSVP to [email protected]

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sustainable Change Alliance
  • Starts: November 16, 2017 3:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Impact Hub Santa Barbara Funk Zone, 10 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sustainablechangealliance.org/Events/
  • Sponsors: Sustainable Change Alliance
 
 
 