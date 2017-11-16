Calendar » Sustainable Change Alliance Impact Investor Group Meeting

November 16, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

This meeting will focus on Breaking the Cycle of Poverty with presentations and panel discussion by Ravinder Karwal, CEO of HonestFi, Ian Bentley, Co-Founder of Parker Clay, and Elizabeth Scharpf, CEO of SHE: Sustainable Health Enterprises. The meeting is FREE. Please RSVP to [email protected]



