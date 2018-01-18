Calendar » Sustainable Change Alliance Impact Investor Group Meeting: Constructing an Impact Investment Portfol

January 18, 2018 from 3:00pm - 3:00pm

Are you considering putting impact investments in your portfolio but not sure how you should manage that portfolio? Come join us to hear from experts in the field of impact investing on how to better understand the link between your values and your investments, how to incorporate the element of measuring impact as you measure risk and return, and how to incorporate impact investments alongside traditional investments.

This is a members-only event. You can join and attend this event by paying the annual membership dues via our Pay Pal portal at http://www.sustainablechangealliance.org/investor-groups/ or you can pay by credit card at the event itself. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to [email protected] Members are allowed to bring a guest.