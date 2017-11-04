Calendar » Sustainable Table Farm to Table Dinner

November 4, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us for a re-imagined farm to table dinner and benefit for Explore Ecology at the beautiful Dos Pueblos Orchid Farm. Sustainable Table’s seven course, zero waste menu, created by Clark Staub of Full of Life Foods and Alix Mascuzzio and Allie Chandler of Slate Catering Co., will highlight fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local organic farms. There will be wine by Buttonwood Farm Winery, beer by Third Window Brewing Co, and cocktails by Farm-to-Bar mixologist Shaun Belway



Join us for a delicious hyper-local feast, farm to bar cocktails, gorgeous grazing tables, and live music and dancing under the greenhouse stars.



Tantalize your taste buds and learn about the importance of locally grown, ecologically farmed food at Sustainable Table. $140 tickets available online and at Explore Ecology.



Get your tickets at: https://exploreecology.org/event/sustainable-table-dinner-farm-table-fundraiser/#sustainable-tickets or call 805-884-0459 x13 for more information.