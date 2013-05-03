Sustainable Tourism for the 21st Century May 3,4
Sustainable Tourism for the 21st Century May 3,4 going beyond green, to innovative systems that emulate nature Evening Talk, Friday May 3, 7-9:30pm, 2013 with Mark McGuffie of Enterprise Honolulu, O'ahu Economic Development Board Tourism is the largest industry in the world, and cities by far the largest creation of humanity. In a world with less resources and more people, how can we use human ingenuity to design a future in balance with nature? Luckily many have begun.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Sustainability,The Canary Hotel, SB Independent, Community Environmental Council (CEC), Santa Barbara Car Free, BackYard Bowls, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, Vivi Teston~Fleur de V, The Sustainability Project.
- Starts: May 3, 2013 7:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Fe Bland Auditorium/BC Forum on the Santa Barbara City College West Campus, 800 Block of Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, 93109.
- Website: http://sustainability.sbcc.edu/
