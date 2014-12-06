Calendar » SWEATFEST

December 6, 2014 from 10:00am - 11:00am

(Santa Barbara, CA) Saturday, December 6, SWEAT Outdoors returns to host SWEATFEST at Elings Park. For this special charity workout event, SWEAT Outdoors has teamed up with the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center. Part of the proceeds will be donated towards the center.

SWEATFEST is a workout party designed for all fitness levels to make you sweat while having fun, interact with your community, and support a good cause. This event is for the whole family and children are invited. Childcare is provided on-site by Just 4 Fun Fitness.

Where: Elings Park

When: Saturday, December 6th

Time: 10:00am

After a Zumba styled warmup courtesy of Rachel McDonald, participants are led through six separate circuits, with each designed to target different areas of the body. During the entire workout, energizing tunes will keep you motivated thanks to DJ Fess.

Whole Foods Market will be supplying water and snacks, and Proyo Frozen Yogurt is donating their Protein Frozen Yogurt to all participants. Food is provided by Los Agaves and we will be heading to Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. in Santa Barbara afterwards for an after party! SWEATFEST proves to be more than just a workout. Everybody shows up to have a great time.

To find out more about SWEATFEST, go to www.sweatoutdoors.com/sweatfest.

