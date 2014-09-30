Calendar » SWEATFEST - Special Charity Workout

September 30, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

SWEATFEST RETURNS ON SEPTEMBER 30 FOR A CHARITY WORKOUT EVENT

On September 30, SWEAT Outdoors, a Santa Barbara based outdoor boot camp, returns to host SWEATFEST at Girsh Park in Goleta. For this special one-time charity workout event, SWEAT Outdoors has teamed up with the non-profit organization Developing World Connections. All proceeds go towards funding a Santa Barbara team heading to Bhinder, India for a water quality improvement project.

SWEATFEST is a workout party designed for all fitness levels to make you sweat while having fun, interact with your community, and support a good cause. This event is for the whole family and children are invited. Childcare is provided on-site by Just 4 Fun Fitness.

After a Zumba styled warmup courtesy of Rachel McDonald, participants are led through six separate circuits, with each designed to target different areas of the body. During the entire workout, energizing tunes will keep you motivated thanks to DJ Fess.

Whole Foods Market will be supplying water and snacks, and Proyo Frozen Yogurt is donating their Protein Frozen Yogurt to all participants. With food provided by Super Cuca's and beer served after the workout by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., SWEATFEST proves to be more than just a workout. Everybody shows up to have a great time.

Register for SWEATFEST by visiting them on the web at www.sweatoutdoors.com/sweatfest. The party begins at 6:00pm at Girsh Park on Tuesday, September 30.

SWEAT Outdoors is an award winning outdoor boot camp that holds more than 20 classes per week (60 min. each) at 8 different locations throughout Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Montecito. For more information, visit SWEAT on the web at www.sweatoutdoors.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sweatoutdoors.

###