Calendar » “Sweet 1700’s” with Alessio Bax, piano

May 14, 2013 from 7:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra 2012-2013 season grand finale features music from the 18th century classical period, situated between the Baroque and Romantic eras. This period sought to emulate the ideals of Classical Greece. Classicism emphasized well-articulated formality, structural clarity and order, but included brighter contrasts and an element of simplicity. Alessio Bax, an audience favorite, will be joining the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra as the featured piano soloist.