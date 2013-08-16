Calendar » Sweet Nothing, a grim (fairy)tale

August 16, 2013 from 8:00 pm

Produced as a staged reading, this new and unpublished work by Stephanie Timm explores the hopes and desires of three sisters abandoned in a raped and pillaged land. This dark and twisted fairy tale set in the aftermath of a devastating war follows the sisters as they struggle to escape and find their happily ever afters.

Starring: Jenny Marco as Iris, Stephanie Farnum as Lily, Terry Li as Violet, Justin Stark as Wolf, and Sean Mabry as Woodsboy. Direction by Mary Plant-Thomas, Stage Management by Sarah Minnis.

Elements Theatre Collective will present Sweet Nothing on Friday and Saturday August 16th and 17th at Left Coast Books. As part of Elements’ mission to provide free, professional quality theatre to underserved communities, all performances will be offered for free to the community. This production is presented in partnership with Santa Barbara Dance Alliance. Sweet Nothing contains adult language and situations, and is not recommended for children.

Performance dates and locations include:

Friday, August 16th at 8pm: Left Coast Books, 5877 Hollister Ave, Goleta

Saturday, August 17th at 8pm: Left Coast Books, 5877 Hollister Ave, Goleta

To reserve your free tickets visit the Productions page on our website: www.elementstheatrecollective.com.