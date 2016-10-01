Calendar » Sweet Water-Wise Walking Tour

October 1, 2016 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Join Sweetwater Collaborative in a walking tour highlighting water wise projects at a variety of residential sites.

Lower Riviera/Eastside Tour Saturday, October 1 from 3:00-6:00pm

Water-wise features include rain gardens, slimline raintanks, a laundry greywater system, sheet mulching, a branched drain greywater system, a series of large rain tanks, and native plant guilds. We'll also see water wise garden beds, drought tolerant terraced gardens, and a flagstone patio and paths. At our final stop on the tour, we'll enjoy a wine and cheese while relaxing in the landscape.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.SweetwaterCollaborative.org