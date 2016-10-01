Sweet Water-Wise Walking Tour
Join Sweetwater Collaborative in a walking tour highlighting water wise projects at a variety of residential sites.
Lower Riviera/Eastside Tour Saturday, October 1 from 3:00-6:00pm
Water-wise features include rain gardens, slimline raintanks, a laundry greywater system, sheet mulching, a branched drain greywater system, a series of large rain tanks, and native plant guilds. We'll also see water wise garden beds, drought tolerant terraced gardens, and a flagstone patio and paths. At our final stop on the tour, we'll enjoy a wine and cheese while relaxing in the landscape.
For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.SweetwaterCollaborative.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sweetwater Collaborative
- Starts: October 1, 2016 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: $15
- Location: Lower Riviera/Eastside
- Website: http://sweetwatercollaborative.org/article/sweet-water-wise-walking-tour-sat-oct-1-2016-300-600-pm
