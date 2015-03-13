Calendar » Swing!

March 13, 2015 from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Arete Productions presents Swing!, the hit Broadway musical, to standing ovations

Run continues March 13-15 at the New Vic Theatre

Arete Productions—the performance wing of the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts—presented the smash Broadway musical Swing!, to enthusiastic audiences its opening weekend, March 5-7 at the New Vic Theatre. Swing! will run for a second weekend, March 13-15.

Tony-nominated for best musical in 1999, Swing! features the beloved music of jazz greats such as Duke Ellington, William “Count” Basie, Benny Goodman, and Glenn Miller. A non-stop, high-energy extravaganza, the show includes toe-tapping hits “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Blues in the Night,” “In the Mood,” “GI Jive,” and “Boogie- Woogie Bugle Boy (of Company B)” and many more. Swing! also showcases acrobatic dances like the Lindyhop, the Jitterbug, and the Whip.

Arete Productions is the company that brought the Tony Award-winning rock musical Rent to Santa Barbara last year, with four sold-out shows and a review by the national theater publication Broadway World. This year’s production of Swing! promises to be just as exciting, with choreography by BASSH founder Derrick Curtis, along with Jessica Kurtzman and Robert Moore, and musical direction by Chuck “Dr. Jazz” Wood, who leads his all-star band.

Swing! is directed by Miriam Dance-Leavy, who is also performing, and features vocal direction by Arete founder Dauri M. Kennedy. The cast includes a score of talented Santa Barbara performers, including 2012 Teen Star finalist Megan Wilson, plus outstanding dancers and singers from Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara.

Swing! will be presented at 8:00 p.m., Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, 2015. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m. All performances are at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Tickets are $25/general; $15/students and seniors; and $50 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased through the Ensemble Theatre Company/ New Vic Theatre’s website: http://www.ensembletheatre.com/boxoffice/tickets; or by calling (805) 965-5400, ext. 3.