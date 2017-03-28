Calendar » Swing Dance for Beginners

February 21, 2017 from 7:15 pm - 8:45 pm

Time to put those happy feet to work. Dancing the East Coast Swing, Lindy Hop and Charleston will get you moving and swinging in a way that you'll lose yourself in the energy of the moment. Meet fellow dancers-to-be and experience all the fun and excitement of these 20th Century classics. Never danced before or just worried about your two left feet getting in the way? Come on and give it a try in a warm and welcoming environment. Let those happy feet transform into a happy you.

8 Sessions: Class meets weekly from 2/21/2017 - 4/18/2017. No class on 3/28/2017.