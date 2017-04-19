Calendar » Sylvia

April 19, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Back by overwhelmingly popular demand, Rubicon Theatre Company presents SYLVIA, a howlingly funny canine comedy with a lot of doggone heart and a paean for pet-lovers everywhere. Written by the award-winning A.R. Gurney (Love Letters, The Dining Room), this 1995 comic masterpiece follows the love triangle between a couple of empty-nesters Greg and Kate and an adorable mutt named Sylvia. Man’s best friend though may not be exactly what a wife has in mind as Greg and Sylvia bond, leaving Kate to feel like a third wheel in her own home. As Kate and Sylvia fight for “top dog” status, Greg comes to terms with his own dissatisfactions and shortcomings. This love story offers insights into the nature of love, marriage, jealousy and of course, dogs. Directed by Ovation award-winning Stephanie A. Coltrin, the play stars Joseph Fuqua, Ashley Fox Linton, Stasha Surdyke and Kevin Symons. SYLVIA opens in Ventura on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. Low-priced previews are April 19-21. The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays through May 7, 2017.

Dates:

April 19-May 7, 2017



Previews

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. ($30)

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 8 p.m. and Friday, April 21, 2017 at 8 p.m. ($35)



Opening Night

Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ($99)



Regular Performance Times and Prices

Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ($50) (Talkbacks follow all Wednesday evening shows except during Previews)

Thursdays at 8 p.m. ($55)

Fridays at 8 p.m. ($50)

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ($55)

Sundays at 2 p.m. ($55)



Rubicon Theatre Company

Ventura's Downtown Cultural District

1006 E. Main St. Ventura, CA 93001

Ticket Range: $30 - $55 ($99 for opening night including post-show party.)

Previews: $30-$35

Prices above do not include a $4 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over, Students, Teachers and active Military available

Box Office (for single and group tickets): 805.667.2900