April 27, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The dog days of summer arrive early this year, as Rubicon Theatre Company presents a contemporary updating of the 1995 comedy SYLVIA, a howlingly funny canine comedy by Drama Desk, Obie and Lortel Award-winner A.R. Gurney (Love Letters, The Dining Room). Considered a comic masterpiece, this hilarious and heartwarming comedy follows a love triangle that forms between empty-nesters Greg and Kate (Kevin Symons and Stasha Surdyke) and an adorable mutt named Sylvia (Ashley Fox Linton). Greg discovers Sylvia on a visit to Central Park and brings her home without asking for Kate’s consent, causing friction in their marriage. Greg and Kate confer with friends, strangers and therapists (all played by HBO’s “Deadwood” Larry Cedar), and ultimately Greg must make a difficult choice. Ovation Award-winning director Stephanie Coltrin has set the play in 2017 in multiple locations in New York City which will be effected by an automated turntable and projections designed by Mike Billings. SYLVIA speaks to our desire for unconditional love and our need to connect on a deeper level in an increasingly fast-paced and complicated world. The play offers insights into the nature of love, marriage, jealousy, and, of course, dogs. SYLVIA opens in Ventura on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m., followed by a post-show party with cast, crew and local VIPs. Low-priced previews are April 19-21. The show runs Wednesdays through Sundays through May 7, 2017.