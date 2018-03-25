Calendar » Sylvie & Trevor: A Rubicon Love Story Concert

March 25, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Singer/songwriter duo Sylvie Davidson and Trevor Wheetman first met each other while performing in Lonesome Traveler at Rubicon Theatre. Seven years later they return to the stage, married, and with a brand new album to celebrate. As their lives intertwined so did their individual talents, and in 2013 Davidson and Wheetman moved to Nashville to focus on writing and performing as a couple. Deriving inspiration from the great poets of songwriting such as Patty Griffin and James Taylor, their music is rooted in folk, Americana, and country. Thoughtful, honest, and often subtly humorous, their songs are rich in conversation and harmony, a perfect marriage of story and melody. But it is - perhaps - the story of their lives together that impacts audiences most. Loving, silly, honest, authentic - there is an authenticity to their relationship that resonates within their music. Their songs resound with the deep connection they share, and listeners are invited in as friends, accepted as they are, and offered all the love and laughter of home. Join them for an evening of love and laughter as they share the stories and songs of their lives together.