Calendar » Symmetry & Aesthetics in Contemporary Physics: A Student Art Show

June 19, 2015 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

This exhibition at the UCSB Library, in the Tower Gallery on the 1st Floor through September 30, 2015, showcases student work produced in the 2015 Symmetry & Aesthetics in Contemporary Physics course, an experimental College of Creative Studies seminar. Most of the students in the course are undergraduates majoring in physics, not art. The art pieces and accompanying descriptive labels, written in the students’ own words, attempt the difficult task of communicating physics using images and words rather than mathematics. The seminar is taught by Dr. Jatila van der Veen and funded by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the Planck Mission. The exhibition is open during Library hours, which vary.