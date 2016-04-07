Calendar » SYMPOSIUM: Cognition, Phenomenology, Play

April 7, 2016 from 3:00 PM

Jaak Panksepp is a psychologist, a psychobiologist, a neuroscientist, the Baily Endowed Chair of Animal Well-Being Science for the Department of Veterinary and Comparative Anatomy, Pharmacology, and Physiology at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, and Emeritus Professor of the Department of Psychology at Bowling Green State University. Panksepp coined the term “affective neuroscience,” the name for the field that studies the neural mechanisms of emotion. He is known in the popular press for his research on laughter in non-human animals.

Kay Young is a Professor received her Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1992 and completed an Academic Fellowship at the Institute of Contemporary Psychoanalysis in LA in 2011. Her central interests include literature and mind; the nineteenth-century English novel; classical Hollywood film; aesthetics; narrative; and comedy. She is author of Ordinary Pleasures: Couples, Conversation and Comedy and various essays on the works of Jane Austen, George Eliot, Søren Kierkegaard, John Muir, James Joyce, Stephen Sondheim, and most recently on the intersections of science, art, psychoanalysis, neuroscience, narrative, and aesthetics in forthcoming or already published volumes. Professor Young’s book on consciousness and the nineteenth-century English novel is entitled, Imagining Minds: The Neuro-Aesthetics of Austen, Eliot, and Hardy.

