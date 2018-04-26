Calendar » SYMPOSIUM: HUMANITIES IN PRISON

April 26, 2018 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Why study the humanities in prison? Why teach them? What is the value of prison humanities programs for communities both inside and outside of prisons? What humanistic texts and skills do we teach? This day-long symposium, hosted by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center of the University of California, Santa Barbara, will explore the building of intellectual communities across systemic divides through the humanities. The symposium will include the voices of educators and formerly incarcerated individuals and will be of interest to those involved in public humanities, social justice, transformative pedagogy and civic engagement.



Sponsored by the IHC’s Crossings + Boundaries series and the Hester and Cedric Crowell Endowment.