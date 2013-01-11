Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 2:52 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Symposium: Image and the Imaginary in 17th-Century China

2-Day Symposium Friday and Saturday, January 11 and 12 Focusing on the interdisciplinary nature of 17th-century Chinese art, this symposium brings together historians, literary scholars, and art historians with specific expertise in the study of early-modern China to present new research related to image-making in words, pictures, and thought.

 

