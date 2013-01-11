Symposium: Image and the Imaginary in 17th-Century China
January 11, 2013 from 8:30 am - 6:30 p,
2-Day Symposium Friday and Saturday, January 11 and 12 Focusing on the interdisciplinary nature of 17th-century Chinese art, this symposium brings together historians, literary scholars, and art historians with specific expertise in the study of early-modern China to present new research related to image-making in words, pictures, and thought.
Event Details
- Starts: January 11, 2013 8:30 am - 6:30 p,
- Price: Free for SBMA Members and Students/$20 Non-Members/$10 Senior Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/artfulrecluse