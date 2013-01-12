Calendar » Symposium: Image and the Imaginary in 17th-Century China (Day 2)

January 12, 2013 from 8:30 am - 6:30 pm

Focusing on the interdisciplinary nature of 17th-century Chinese art, this symposium brings together historians, literary scholars, and art historians with specific expertise in the study of early-modern China to present new research related to image-making in words, pictures, and thought. *To receive free seating, SBMA Members must register by phone at 805.963.4364 x400 and arrive 15 minutes early. Seating is limited.