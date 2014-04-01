Calendar » SYMPOSIUM: Material Science and Technologically Interesting Art

April 1, 2014 from 8:00am - 10:00am

Warren Taylor (Materials Research Lab, UCSB)

Tuesday, April 1 / 8:00 AM

Northern edge of the Campus Lagoon (Spot #1 on the Walking Tour of UCSB Campus Lagoon Area)



In this event, the of three first symposia, we will begin by having a discussion about material science and art objects while walking around the UCSB campus lagoon before the morning dew has completely fizzled away. Please come meet a polymer physicist and explore a valuable shorebird habitat with him. Tea will be served.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Visual Performing and Media Arts Award.