SYMPOSIUM: Material Science and Technologically Interesting Art
Warren Taylor (Materials Research Lab, UCSB)
Tuesday, April 1 / 8:00 AM
Northern edge of the Campus Lagoon (Spot #1 on the Walking Tour of UCSB Campus Lagoon Area)
In this event, the of three first symposia, we will begin by having a discussion about material science and art objects while walking around the UCSB campus lagoon before the morning dew has completely fizzled away. Please come meet a polymer physicist and explore a valuable shorebird habitat with him. Tea will be served.
Sponsored by the IHC’s Visual Performing and Media Arts Award.
