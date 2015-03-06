Calendar » SYMPOSIUM: Native Foodways, Environmentalism, and Biocolonialism

March 6, 2015 from 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Debra Harry (Gender, Race & Identity, University of Nevada, Reno)

Andrea McComb Sanchez (Religious Studies, University of Arizona,Tuscon)

Friday, March 6 / 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, HSSB 6020

Join keynote speakers, Debra Harry and Andrea McComb Sanchez for a lively discussion on the interconnection between Native Foodways, Environmentalism, and Biocolonialism. Dr. Harry is the founder and executive director of the Indigenous Peoples Council on Biocolonialism (IPCB) and a global leader and scholar in the movement to protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples to their genetic resources, indigenous knowledge, and cultural and human rights from biocolonialism. Dr. Harry advocates for the rights of idndigenous peoples internationally including the Convention on Biological Diversity, the World Intellectual Property Organization Inter-Governmental Committee on Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge, and Folklore, and the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Dr. McComb Sanchez is an Assistant Professor of Religious Studies and affiliated faculty of The Institute of the Environment at the University of Arizona, Tucson. Her current research explores the religious traditions and traditional food ways of the Tohono O’odham people of the Southwest.

The full day symposium will include selected presentations by undergraduate student scholars and a roundtable presentation and discussion by UCSB graduate students. Graduate students interested in participating in the roundtable discussion should send inquiries to [email protected]

