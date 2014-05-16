Calendar » SYMPOSIUM: On Disaster and Climate Change

May 16, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Friday, May 16 / 1:00 PM

Loma Pelona 1108

Speakers:

Janet Fiskio (Enviornmental Studies, Oberlin College)

Adrian Parr (Sociology, University of Cincinnati)

Steven Vanderheiden (Political Science, University of Colorado)

Following the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s publication of the “5th Assessment Report,” this Symposium will ask how the ever-increasing scientific consensus that humans are causing global warming might be narrated. Speakers will address the difficulty of representing climate change given its slow unfolding and uneven geographic harms.

Steven Vanderheiden is Associate Professor of Political Science and Environmental Studies at the University of Colorado at Boulder. His 2008 book, “Atmospheric Justice: A Political Theory of Climate Change” won the Sprout Award. Adrian Parr is Associate Professor of Sociology and Architecture at University of Cincinnati. Her most recent book is “The Wrath of Capital: Neoliberalism and Climate Change Politics.” Janet Fiskio is Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies at Oberlin College. Her scholarship includes work on environmental justice and climate change.

Sponsored by the IHC, the Literature & Environment Center, the Dept . of English, the Dept. of Comparative Literature, the Dept. of Religious Studies, the Dept. of Philosophy, the Dept. of Environmental Studies, the Dept. of the History of Art & Architecture, the Dept. of History, the Latin American and Iberian Studies Program, the Dept. of French and Italian, the Global Studies Program, the Dept. of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology, the Dept. of Communications, the Dept. of Political Science, the Carsey Wolf Center; Sociology, and the Dept. of East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies.

