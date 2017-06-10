Calendar » Symposium on Latino Mental Health

June 10, 2017 from 8:30am - 1:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara presents the fifth and final event in a series exploring education, research, and cultural competence to reduce disparities in education and mental health service delivery in Latino communities.

This unique symposium is ideal for therapists, counselors, educators, and other professionals.

June 10th Program:

Clinical Challenges: When a Latino Psychologist Treats a Latino in Psychotherapy – Salvador Treviño, PhD

Culture and Corrections: An Exploration of How Cultural Traditions Inform Clinical Work with the Incarcerated Population – Caryn Whitacre, Doctoral Candidate

Communication in Bilingual Families: When Language Divides – Emily Maynard, PhD

Pedagogical Challenges: When Asian American Meets Latino American – Anna Kwong, AUSB MBA Chair

Program PDF

Cost

Registration is free for anyone not receiving CE hours. Continuing Education (CE) hours are available: 4 CE hours for $30 per each 4-hour event. CE hours will only be received for events attended.

RSVP and details: antiochsb.edu/slmh

Location: Community Hall on the first floor

For questions: Stephanie at [email protected]

The Symposium on Latino Mental Health, Education, and Community Engagement is presented by AUSB's faculty and practitioner-scholars in the Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD in Clinical Psychology) program. AUSB is approved by the California Psychological Association (CPA) to provide continuing professional education for psychologists. The California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) now recognizes CPA continuing education credit for renewal of all of their licenses. AUSB maintains responsibility for this program and its contents.