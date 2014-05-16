Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

SYMPOSIUM: On the New History of Capitalism: the Nineteenth Century Crucible

May 16, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Friday, May 16 / 1:00 PM
HSSB 4041

Participants in this symposium include Stephen Mihm, University of Georgia, author of A Nation of Counterfeiters: Capitalists, Con Men, and the Making of the United States (2009); Naomi Lamoreaux, Yale, author of Insider Lending: Banks, Personal Connections, and Economic Development in Industrial New England (1996); and John Majewski, UCSB, author of Modernizing a Slave Economy: The Economic Vision of the Confederate Nation (2009).

Sponsored by the Critical Issues in America series “The Great Society at Fifty: Democracy in America, 1964/2014” and the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.

 

  http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/new-history-of-capitalism/
