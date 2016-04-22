Calendar » SYMPOSIUM: Radical Ephemperalities: 41st Annual Art History Graduate Student Association Symposium

April 22, 2016 from 9:00 AM

This daylong conference will examine concepts related to loss and recuperation across varying time periods and disciplines, with particular emphasis on ephemerality as a site of contestation against dominant cultures and privileged material forms.

Dr. Homay King, History of Art Professor at Bryn Mawr College will deliver the keynote address from 1:30 – 3:30pm. Dr. King’s fields of specialization include American cinema, film theory, psychoanalytic theory, and feminist film theory and criticism. Her recent work on contemporary time-based art investigates tensions between notions of the digital and the analog, and identifies within the virtual a unique generative potential. In her address entitled “Notes on Some Forms of Repetition”, she will present new research on a project that considers, among other subjects, video game scripts as they appear in artist videos.

Sponsored by the IHC,The Office of the Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts, The Center for Middle East Studies, the Dept. of Black Studies, the Dept. of Chicana/o Studies, the Dept. of Asian American Studies, and the Dept. of Philosophy.