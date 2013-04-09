Calendar » SYMPOSIUM: The Legacy of Abu Ghraib

April 9, 2013 from 4:00 PM

In this symposium, two experts on torture will discuss the aftermath of the 2004 exposure of prisoner abuse perpetrated by members of the U.S. military at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison. Hajjar, author of Torture: A Sociology of Violence and Human Rights, will present “From Abu Ghraib to Osama Bin Laden: How the Legacy of Torture Explains the Shift to Targeted Killing.” Phillips is an award-winning print and broadcast journalist; he will discuss “The Legacy of Torture During the War on Terror.”