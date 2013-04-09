SYMPOSIUM: The Legacy of Abu Ghraib
In this symposium, two experts on torture will discuss the aftermath of the 2004 exposure of prisoner abuse perpetrated by members of the U.S. military at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison. Hajjar, author of Torture: A Sociology of Violence and Human Rights, will present “From Abu Ghraib to Osama Bin Laden: How the Legacy of Torture Explains the Shift to Targeted Killing.” Phillips is an award-winning print and broadcast journalist; he will discuss “The Legacy of Torture During the War on Terror.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War.
- Starts: April 9, 2013 4:00 PM
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Sponsors: Sponsored by the IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War.