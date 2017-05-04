Calendar » SyrianamericanA: Damascus to Harlem (Presented by Hip-Hop Artist Omar Offendum)

May 4, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

From the jasmine tree-lined courtyards of Nizar Qabbani’s Damascene homes, to the flooded riverbanks of Langston Hughes’ poems, this event is a performance, presentation, and conversation. With an artistic journey that has paralleled the rise of social media and borne witness to major socio-political shifts in his ancestral home, Omar Offendum,a Syrian hip-hop artist, poet, and peace activist, discusses how he has been able to develop a special blend of Hip-Hop & Arabic poetry to bridge cultural divides.