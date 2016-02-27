Calendar » SYV Master Chorale presents Mardi Gras Celebration!

February 27, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale presents their 5th Annual Mardi Gras Celebration on February 27th, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall. You will not want to miss this wonderful evening of entertainment, Cajun food, and dancing to the T-Bone Ramblers. The more festive, the better as prizes will be awarded to the best costume or mask worn by attending revelers. There will be a silent auction as well as a live auction for some wonderful getaways and other goodies. Also, we will pay tribute to our King and Queen of Mardi Gras for 2016, Joe and Alice Olla! Price for single tickets are a bargain at $50 each when purchased in advance or $60 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the Book Loft, El Rancho Marketplace, online at www.syvchorale.org or by calling 805-350-4241. Laissez les bon temps roulez!