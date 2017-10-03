Calendar » SYV Tech Club Mixer

October 3, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Technology Club is hosting a mixer on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Hotel Corque / Root 246 in Solvang.

The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ron Gans, chief technology officer at SecurePRO Inc & Observables, will be speaking about Agile Development and Bringing your Product to Market.

Gans has been building and managing technology and people for more than three decades. He has been a participant, winner, organizer, mentor and facilitator for Startup Weekends. He currently runs his own IoT and SaaS startup company and teaches Entrepreneurship at Antioch University.

The second speaker will be David Baeza, owner of ButteredToast.com, a marketing strategy firm that works with venture backed tech startups.

Baeza has built and lead efforts in marketing for very successful companies including Citrix GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and Lynda.com. His topic will be “Trends in Technology: Hype from reality and how it will impact you and your business.”

Tickets, at $15 per person, are available via this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-ynez-valley-technology-mixer-agile-development-trends-in-technology-tickets-36362384872

For more information, please contact 8056868477 or [email protected]