SYV Touch-A-Truck

March 4, 2017 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

This family-friendly event for all ages is open to everyone and is sure to be a great time for all! This event provides a unique experience for kids, and kids at heart, to climb on, climb in, honk horns and turn on sirens of all kinds of vehicles! We will also have Tower Pizza, Face Painting by Crystal, bounce houses by M&J Jumpers, Live music by Dylan Ortega band, petting zoo, KnitFit craft booth, and NEW Kids Safety Day activities, including low-cost bike helmets provided by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Services! Rain or Shine! No horn hour from 10am-11am for sensitive ears.