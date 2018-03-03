Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 10:39 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

SYV Touch-A-Truck 2018

March 3, 2018 from 10:00am - 2:00pm
SYV Touch-A-Truck 2018

Explore dozens of different kinds of equipment & vehicles in one place!
Kiddos will also enjoy bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, and low-cost bike helmets available from Cottage Hospital. Fill up with fresh, hot pizza by Tower Pizza and shaved ice from Kona Ice of Santa Barbara.
Admission is $5 per person, $20 for a family of 5.
Gates open at 10:00am-2:00pm. No horn hour (for sensitive ears) is 10:00-11:00am.
All proceeds benefit Bethania Preschool & Afterschool... helping our teachers and kiddos!
The day sure to be a great time for all!
Being held at Bethania Preschool and Afterschool - 611 Atterdag Rd, Solvang.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Bethania Preschool & Afterschool
  • Starts: March 3, 2018 10:00am - 2:00pm
  • Price: $5 per person, $20 per family of 5
  • Location: Bethania Preschool - 611 Atterdag Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/syvtouchatruck/
  • Sponsors: Bethania Preschool & Afterschool
 
 
 