SYV Touch-A-Truck 2018
Explore dozens of different kinds of equipment & vehicles in one place!
Kiddos will also enjoy bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, and low-cost bike helmets available from Cottage Hospital. Fill up with fresh, hot pizza by Tower Pizza and shaved ice from Kona Ice of Santa Barbara.
Admission is $5 per person, $20 for a family of 5.
Gates open at 10:00am-2:00pm. No horn hour (for sensitive ears) is 10:00-11:00am.
All proceeds benefit Bethania Preschool & Afterschool... helping our teachers and kiddos!
The day sure to be a great time for all!
Being held at Bethania Preschool and Afterschool - 611 Atterdag Rd, Solvang.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bethania Preschool & Afterschool
- Starts: March 3, 2018 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: $5 per person, $20 per family of 5
- Location: Bethania Preschool - 611 Atterdag Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/syvtouchatruck/
- Sponsors: Bethania Preschool & Afterschool