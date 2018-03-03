Calendar » SYV Touch-A-Truck 2018

March 3, 2018 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Explore dozens of different kinds of equipment & vehicles in one place!

Kiddos will also enjoy bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, and low-cost bike helmets available from Cottage Hospital. Fill up with fresh, hot pizza by Tower Pizza and shaved ice from Kona Ice of Santa Barbara.

Admission is $5 per person, $20 for a family of 5.

Gates open at 10:00am-2:00pm. No horn hour (for sensitive ears) is 10:00-11:00am.

All proceeds benefit Bethania Preschool & Afterschool... helping our teachers and kiddos!

The day sure to be a great time for all!

Being held at Bethania Preschool and Afterschool - 611 Atterdag Rd, Solvang.